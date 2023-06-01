Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.7 pct in April – Eurostat

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month at 2.7 percent in April 2023, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

The number of unemployed rose to 470,000 in April from 466,000 in March, Eurostat also said.

According to Eurostat, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone countries stood at 6.5 percent in April, after correction, against 6.6 percent in March.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 pps month on month in April 2023 and stood at 5.2 percent.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.