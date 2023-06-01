KFOR on guard in northern Kosovo, Vučić wants ‘alleged mayors’ ousted

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called on Thursday on Kosovo authorities to withdraw what he termed “alleged mayors” in northern Kosovo to defuse a crisis that has sparked violence.



Speaking on arrival at a European Political Community summit in Moldova, Vučić said such a step would be “the most powerful move” that could resolve the crisis.

NATO peacekeepers and local police forces guarded municipal buildings in Kosovo on Thursday.

In the town of Leposaviq, NATO soldiers behind barbed-wire barriers guarded the municipal building, where the ethnic Albanian mayor has remained since entering it on Monday amid Serb protests.

Following violent clashes with Serb protesters on Friday after Kosovo Albanian mayors tried to enter the office, the mayor in Leposaviq, Lulzim Hetemi, entered the municipal building at 0530 local time on Monday, before Serb protesters had been able to gather again.

In the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovan police forces could be seen standing by the town hall, protecting it from possible clashes. Many locals were starting to gather, but the protesters were peaceful.

Days of unrest in northern Kosovo have prompted NATO to send additional troops to stave off violence after the mayors were installed last week despite an official 3.5% election turnout.

After clashes on Monday, during which 30 NATO troops and 52 ethnic Serbian protesters were hurt, NATO said it would send 700 more troops to Kosovo to boost its 4,000-strong mission.

Regional unrest has intensified since the April elections that Serbs in north Kosovo boycotted, leaving victory in four Serb-majority mayoral elections to candidates from Kosovo’s 90% ethnic Albanian majority.

After they were installed last week despite a 3.5% election turnout, the U.S., the most outspoken supporter of Kosovo’s 2008 independence from Serbia, decided to cancel Pristina’s participation in a NATO military exercise.