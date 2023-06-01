U.S., Japan and Philippines begin first-ever trilateral maritime exercise

Ships from the coast guard of the United States and Japan arrived in Manila on Thursday for a week-long trilateral maritime exercise in the South China Sea with their Philippine counterpart, the first such maneuvers between them as a time of growing concern about China’s moves in the region.



Philippine coast guards waved small U.S. and Japanese flags as the USCGC Stratton and Japan’s patrol vessel Akitsushima docked at the pier. The June 1 to 7 exercise in waters off the Bataan province was a United States and Japan initiative, while Australia would join as an observer

, a Philippine coast guard official said earlier in the week.

During the exercise, the coast guards of all three nations will conduct various activities focused on maritime law enforcement, maritime security and safety, search and rescue, among others, officials said.

Japan, Australia and the United States have frequently condemned China’s militarisation in the South China Sea

and have sought to engage closer with U.S. ally the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr took over as president last year from pro-China predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.