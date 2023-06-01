UAE genetically modifies queen bees to withstand high temperatures

UAE-based beekeepers have genetically modified queen bees to be able to withstand the country’s high temperatures and ensure their buzzing colonies continue to thrive.



Located in the midst of Hatta’s mountains, the Honeybee Garden and Discovery Center is home to around 2,500 hives, each containing 15 – 20 thousand bees.

The garden not only offers tours and workshops but also plays an active role in protecting the tiny insect, finding creative ways to make it more resilient as the world faces increasing temperatures.

“We were able to develop a strain of bees that can survive the heat in the UAE. Through genetic manipulation, we were able to choose certain genes in the bees that allow the queen bee to live in hot temperatures,” said production manager at the company, Mustafa Mohammed Mustafa.

“Also, with temperatures that could reach 45-50 degrees, bees can’t survive in these hot temperatures. We can overcome this by placing the bees under large canopies; we also make sure there are water sprinklers around,” he added.

The beekeepers also fight off threats from bee-eater birds by installing large speakers that scare them off.

There has been a drastic fall in bee numbers around the world, largely due to intensive agriculture and the use of pesticides.

Bees play a vital role in the natural world, pollinating plants that produce a large percentage of the food consumed by humans around the world.

The Hatta Honeybee Garden, which also features a shop where they sell their honey, hopes to remind people of the importance of these insects while working to grow their population.