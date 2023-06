CBŚP

Police have smashed a major drug ring that smuggled marijuana from Spain to Poland through the Netherlands and Germany.

CBŚP

Fourteen people have been arrested in Poland in connection with the case.

CBŚP

According to police, the gang may have smuggled up to 3 tonnes of marijuana to Poland at a black market value of PLN 150 million (EUR 33 mln).

Polish police were aided in the operation by police from Spain and Europol.