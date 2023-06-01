British air force instructed to stop recruiting ‘useless white male pilots’

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) told their staff to avoid recruiting “useless white male pilots” for training courses according to a leaked email seen by British media outlet The Telegraph.

Squadron Leader Andrew Harwin, who worked in the Officer and Aircrew Selection Centre, discussed in an email, from January 19, 2021, the boarding process in which candidates are picked to pursue specific training courses. “I noted that the boards have recently been predominantly white male heavy,” Harwin wrote.

“If we don’t have enough BAME and female to board then we need to make the decision to pause boarding and seek more BAME and female from the RAF,” he continued.

“I don’t really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let’s get as focused as possible, I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to have a balanced BAME/female/male board,” Harwin stated in the email.

The Telegraph spoke to a source at the RAF who responded to the situation by saying that the “email clearly demonstrates the endemic culture that was created by the senior leadership to chase ridiculous diversity statistics that were patently unachievable”.

“This culture extended to issuing orders that were illegal,” the source added.

“If the selection board didn’t have any ethnic minorities and women, they were canceling those boards, which meant the white males who were in the system and were going for the Air Force, were held up effectively because you’re pausing them,” the RAF source.

“When they do come into the system, they are arriving into the Air Force later. Their commencement of paid employment is being delayed because they’re white males,” the source went on to say.

The claims are further reinforced by Group Captain Lizzy Nicholl, who headed the recruitment department at RAF Cranwell in 2021 and resigned due to the service putting the recruitment of white males on hold in order to meet their diversity targets.

It emerged at a defense select committee that Captain Nicholl had alleged that the RAF discriminated against a total of 160 white men.

‘Intolerable pressure’

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the outgoing head of the RAF, called Captain Nicholl’s resignation a “regrettable” outcome.

“That [the targets] put intolerable pressure on them and I’ve apologized to the recruiting and selection organization.”

“We were doing all we could to tackle this intractable problem, which is the lack of diversity in our service,” Wigston went on to say, without explaining why it was a problem.

Less than 2% of the 8,500 engineers were ethnic minorities, 6% were women, whilst 3% of the whole RAF were ethnic minorities. Some analysts point out that the figures illustrate the simple logic that indigenous British males are inherently more willing to serve and protect their country, as has been the case throughout history.

Some critics of the RAF’s approach have stated that their promotion of ethnic diversity is merely thinly veiled anti-whiteness, which would be deemed a criminal matter were the roles reversed.