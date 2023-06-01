Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s NATO accession: Stoltenberg

All NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, but German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that NATO can’t accept new members while they are in the midst of a war.



Video: NATO conducts Arctic maneuvers, vowing to protect newest member Finland

see more

“NATO’s open door policy remains in place, but at the same time, it is clear that we cannot talk about accepting new members who are in the midst of a war,” Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Nonetheless, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said that all allies agree Ukraine should become a NATO member and emphasized that Russian actions and concerns can not be decisive in this regard.

“It’s not for Moscow to have a veto against NATO enlargement,” he said ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Stoltenberg also said he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership bid but noted Sweden already enjoyed a high degree of protection from the U.S.-led military alliance.

Home of the world’s second-longest coastline and hosts of #NATO’s cold weather operations centre of excellence.

As NATO Foreign Ministers meet in Oslo today, watch for 7️⃣ facts about 🇳🇴 Norway and NATO#ForMin ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jnVQW5F5W8

— NATO (@NATO) June 1, 2023

“It’s absolutely inconceivable that there will be any threat or any attack against Sweden without NATO reacting,” he said.

Stoltenberg said violence against the alliance’s KFOR peacekeepers in Kosovo was “totally unacceptable”.

“The first deployment of extra troops will be around 700, and they are on their way. But of course, this does not mean that we are giving up on a political solution,” he said.

Unrest in Kosovo’s north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region’s Serb-majority area after April elections boycotted by the Serbs, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina.

“Our message both to Belgrade and to Pristina is that they have to engage in good faith in the EU-facilitated dialogue, that’s the only path to peace,” Stoltenberg added.

Moldova: EU summit signals unity against Russia

see more

Zelenskyy in Moldova



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday during a visit to Moldova that Ukraine was ready to join NATO and that Kyiv was waiting for the alliance to accept his country.

He spoke to reporters as he stood next to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on his way to a European Political Community summit hosted by Ukraine’s neighbor.