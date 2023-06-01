House passes bill to suspend U.S. debt ceiling

A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Wednesday, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition and avoid a catastrophic default.

The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden’s desk before a Monday deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills.

Biden said the agreement was “good news for the American people” after the vote and urged the Senate to pass it as quickly as possible so that he could sign it into law.

The measure, a compromise between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, drew opposition from 71 hardline Republicans. That would normally be enough to block partisan legislation, but 165 Democrats – more than the 149 Republicans who voted for it – backed the measure and pushed it through.

Republicans control the House by a narrow 222-213 majority.

“We’re seeing the negative effects of runaway spending in real time. Record inflation, rising interest rates, broken supply chains and economic uncertainty. Runaway spending is also making America more dependent on foreign debt holders. The total debt we owe to other countries is USD 7.4 trillion,” McCarthy said during a debate.

“Countries like China are buying more of our farmland, more of our businesses, and more of our debt. This is unsustainable. But what’s even worse, it is dangerous. But we don’t want to raise spending is more than an economic and national security problem. My belief, Mr. Speaker, it is a moral problem,” McCarthy continued.

The legislation suspends – in essence, temporarily removes – the federal government’s borrowing limit through January 1, 2025. The timeline allows Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the November 2024 presidential election.

It would also cap some government spending over the next two years, speed up the permitting process for certain energy projects, claw back unused COVID-19 funds and expand work requirements for food aid programs to additional recipients.

Hardline Republicans had wanted deeper spending cuts and more stringent reforms.

Progressive Democrats – who along with Biden had resisted negotiating over the debt ceiling – oppose the bill for a few reasons, including new work requirements from some federal anti-poverty programs.

Late on Tuesday, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would result in USD 1.5 trillion in savings over a decade. That is below the USD 4.8 trillion in savings that Republicans aimed for in a bill they passed through the House in April, and also below the USD 3 trillion in deficit that Biden’s proposed budget would have reduced over that time through new taxes.