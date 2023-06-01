Rock Rachon 31.05

Rock Rachon’s guest in this episode is the invaluable Lieutenant Chuck Pfarrer, a former SEAL team SIX Squadron Leader, NYT Best Selling Author and conflict correspondent who explains the tactical situation on the fronts of the defensive war in Ukraine. There is also a discussion about the Free Russia Legion action and not only its impact on the war but also on Russian society. Also on the agenda is the information warfare that the Russians have been aiming at organizations that support Ukraine’s brave fight for sovereignty.