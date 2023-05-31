Poland to push for further sanctions against Belarus

Following his meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in light of recent actions by the Lukashenka regime, Poland was forced to apply further sanctions against Belarus, and that he will also be lobbying for stronger sanctions at the Council of Europe.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Morawiecki went to The Hague, where he met with Dutch PM Mark Rutte. He stressed that “the Netherlands is truly greatly sensitive to matters associated with the current crisis, the present great challenge, that we are all facing: the war in Ukraine.” Morawiecki assessed that among all countries supporting Ukraine, Poland and the Netherlands “certainly belong to those that are on the same wavelength.”

But Russia is not the only threat, as so is its puppet regime in Belarus.

“In light of the recent actions of the Lukashenka regime in Belarus, recent actions that completely violate and stomp on human rights, Poland was forced to react with an additional package of sanctions. At the Council of Europe, I will also call for further strengthening of sanctions against Belarus,” said Morawiecki, adding that the engineered migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border clearly demonstrates how dependent on decisions made in the Kremlin Lukashenka’s regime is.

Morawiecki said that he intends to discuss challenges posed by mass migration together with the Dutch PM.

“Migration is a challenge in itself, especially the creation of new migration routes, [such as] from the Middle East via Belarus. Engineered migrations are not a problem that we want to have to deal with,” Morawiecki said.

The Polish PM also said that Russia is using Belarus to skirt sanctions.

“In light of that, Poland is trying to not only minutely follow these sanctions, but also to make they cannot be circumvented,” Morawiecki said. “Tightening the sanction packages [so that they cannot be circumvented] is important in order to have Russia profoundly feel the way sanctions affect its economy, and as of yet, it does not feel that sufficiently.“

According to the Polish PM, Poland is negotiating further sanctions against Belarus along with several other countries.

“Of course, actions undertaken by the entirety of the European Union are key,” he added “I will raise this at the next meeting of the Council [of Europe] in several weeks.”

According to Morawiecki, the additional benefit of further sanctions against Belarus will send “a signal to all those, who want to collaborate closely, very closely with the Kremlin, that it is not paying off.”