During a recent interview with Rock Rockon on TVP World, Charles Pfarrer, a former Navy SEAL and NYT best selling author, unveiled insightful details about the ongoing issue of Russian attempts to divert fundraising away from Ukraine by using fake NGOs. As an example of such an organization, he pointed the finger at Ukraine DAO.



Pfarrer drew attention to the case of Ukraine DAO, an alleged fundraising organization reportedly created to support Ukraine. Since its inception, the organization has managed to embezzle a staggering USD 20 mln.

However, Pfarrer reported that it appears to have been a complex fraud, with Alona Shevchenko, the person behind the charity, disappearing overnight and taking the substantial collected funds with her. This notable disclosure underscores the far-reaching implications of Russian information warfare and serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened scrutiny when interacting with unfamiliar online entities, particularly those requesting financial donations for supposed humanitarian causes.

A fascinating aspect of the interview was Pfarrer’s analysis of the Russian military strategy. He pointed out the paradox of the Russians’ apparent shortfalls in their conventional forces, yet their undeniable expertise in the realm of information warfare. Pfarrer suggested that the Russian state, historically proficient in infiltrating mainstream journalism with their narratives, has found social media to be an extremely effective tool to amplify their disinformation campaigns.

Pfarrer painted a troubling picture of the breadth of Russian infiltration, emphasizing that it permeates every layer of information dissemination. He raised awareness of deceptive individuals, termed as “grifters,” operating from Russia, who exploit conflict situations for financial gain. He noted the ongoing war in Ukraine as a specific example, where he suspects such activities are taking place.

This interview underscores the need for greater media literacy and critical thinking in the face of increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns. The case of UkraineDAO stands as a testament to the fact that even humanitarian efforts aren’t immune to information warfare tactics. The global community needs to adopt a more vigilant approach when dealing with entities online, particularly those soliciting funds for seemingly noble causes.