Over 35 artists from around the globe are displaying their works as part of the “Colors Festival” dedicated to street art. After Paris, the festival has now made its way to London. Psychedelic imagery, such as giant animals bathed in UV light make for just one example of the kind of art pieces on display in London’s Camden. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world, in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.