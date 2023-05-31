‘BLIPSS’ on the radar: cosmic dial-up to contact E.T.

The search for intelligent extraterrestrial life has taken a significant step forward as scientists have decided to cast a broader net into cosmic depths. Rather than focusing on the traditionally monitored narrowband radio signals, the new endeavor will scrutinize a different type of signal that has until now been largely ignored.



This fresh approach involves monitoring for wideband pulsating signals, featuring repetitive patterns akin to radar transmissions. Akshay Suresh, a graduate student at Cornell University, likens these signals to potential “we are here” beacons from technologically advanced alien societies. The Milky Way’s core, he speculates, could be a galactic hub for this kind of long-distance communication.

The project, known as the Breakthrough Listen Investigation for Periodic Spectral Signals (BLIPSS), is a joint effort by Cornell, the SETI Institute, and Breakthrough Listen. And their mission? It’s to extend search parameters and improve chances of identifying signals from technologically advanced extraterrestrial civilizations.

BLIPSS has aimed its gaze towards the core of our galaxy, home to roughly 8 million stars, in a quest to capture potential signals from civilizations residing on habitable or ‘Goldilocks’ planets.

While the pursuit of listening for otherworldly communications continues, the idea of sending our own signals into the cosmos stirs up a few ethical and political considerations. Suresh and his colleague Vishal Gajjar of SETI Institute and University of California, Berkeley, both agree that the decision to broadcast Earth’s presence should only be considered if there’s a global consensus deeming it safe and appropriate.

Though the quest for alien contact continues, no definitive evidence has been discovered yet. However, as Gajjar aptly notes, the exploration to date has only touched a relatively small parameter space in the grand cosmic scale. The search, therefore, goes on for signs of our cosmic neighbors.