Draft AI code of conduct expected within weeks: EU tech chief

EU Tech Chief, Margrethe Vestager, stated on Wednesday that a preliminary code of conduct for artificial intelligence (AI), particularly content-generating AI like ChatGPT, should be expected within weeks. The news comes amid rising concerns over the potential risks associated with the rapid advancement of AI technologies.



Speaking after an EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting, Vestager called for the implementation of a voluntary code to act as a safeguard while comprehensive laws are being formulated. She stressed the urgent need for action, highlighting the transformative nature of generative AI.

“We’re looking at a total game-changer,” said Vestager, the European Commission’s vice president. “It’s clear that this is the next big leap. Therefore, in the coming weeks, we aim to present an initial AI code of conduct.”

Vestager expressed hope for an early final proposal that industries could adopt. Potential elements of this code, as mentioned in a subsequent tweet from Vestager, include provisions for watermarking and external audits.

Despite the ongoing development of the EU’s AI Act, which includes regulations for facial recognition and biometric surveillance, Vestager stated that these measures would take around two to three years to take effect, which she believes is far too late given the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The TTC’s concluding statement announced the creation of expert groups focusing on assessing AI risks, cooperating on AI standards, and monitoring current and emerging risks.

Vestager emphasized the need for agreement on specifics and suggested that Brussels and Washington could spearhead the process. She noted the astonishing pace at which generative AI is evolving, underscoring the necessity for swift action.

Earlier this month, G7 leaders called for the development of technical standards to ensure AI remains “trustworthy,” highlighting areas such as governance, copyright, transparency, and the threat of disinformation for international discussions.