Teenagers attack Pole in western England

A Pole in Telford, western England, was attacked by a group of teenagers who beat him with a golf club and shouted obscenities at his 10-year-old son.

The man has been hospitalised.

Telford police have confirmed that the attack was racially motivated, and have appealed for possible witnesses to come forward.

In a published statement, police said the man suffered an injury to his left shoulder and had bruises on his back and sides.

According to police, the attackers were about 16 years old. Their precise number is unknown.