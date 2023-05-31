Moldova: EU summit signals unity against Russia

In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu emphasized that the upcoming European leaders’ summit in Moldova signals European unity against Russia’s ongoing Ukraine conflict.

“Moldova, and its citizens, has numerous allies reinforcing our goal of building a Europe-focused Moldova,” Sandu stated. “The presence of these leaders, along with you, Ursula, clearly indicates Moldova isn’t alone.”

She further discussed the resilience of neighboring Ukraine in facing Russia’s military aggression. According to her, the European Union’s political community meeting close to the Ukraine border symbolizes a stronger, united Europe.

Von der Leyen pointed out Moldova’s substantial reform efforts and its aspirations for EU alignment. She assured increased EU support, stating, “We will substantially enhance our EU delegation in Chisinau to aid in expediting reforms and building necessary administrative infrastructure.”

President Sandu also announced the signing of a mobile phone roaming agreement, effective from January 2024, with von der Leyen. The upcoming European Political Community summit is a crucial event for both Moldova and Europe, she added.

The summit, expected to host over 40 European leaders at a Moldovan vineyard, represents significant support for Moldova, which sought EU membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Following the Russian invasion, Moldova faced an influx of Ukrainian refugees and significant economic impact. The summit will provide Moldova a platform to showcase its reforms and persuade European leaders to commence EU accession talks promptly.

Von der Leyen confirmed the EU’s commitment to expand its Chisinau delegation, fostering Moldova’s reform journey and EU membership ambitions.