‘I was so scared’: kidnapped Ukrainian children abused by Russian foster families

Yvgenia, the mother of 15-year-old Alina Popova’s best friend told her that when Ukrainian forces take back Kherson, anyone who had any contact with the Russians will become a target for reprisals. And since Svitlana, Alina’s mother, accepted food from the Russian-installed administration, that meant them as well.

Yvgenia suggested to Alina that she should flee to Russia for “safety” and promised to take care of her. The impressionable teenager, who thought of Yvgenia as her friend, agreed despite the objections of her mother, who tried to explain to Alina that the rumors are not true. Alina took her birth certificate and fled Kherson with Yvgenia in October, just weeks before the city’s liberation.

But once they were in Russia, it became apparent Yvgenia had ulterior motives to take Alina in. Families that “adopt” Ukrainian children receive monetary compensation from the Russian state and even better apartments from social services.

Svitlana managed to track down her daughter using social media. Alina was now living in a village 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) inside of Russia. When she managed to contact her child, Alina was crying.

“I was so scared,” Alina said. “Yvgenia was so friendly when I was in Ukraine but she tricked me. When she knew I was talking to my mother she became angry and hit me. She was obsessed with money and what she could get from the authorities for looking after me.”

When the woman found out Alina was in touch with her mother, she confiscated her phone.

Svitlana had only one choice if she wanted to get her daughter back. After having spent months under the Russian jackboot in occupied Kherson, now she had to travel into the lion’s den. Through Poland and Belarus, she made it to the region where her daughter was and contacted the local authorities, saying that she is the child’s mother.

It turned out that Yvgenia had placed Alina in a “rehabilitation center” some 80 kilometers away in an effort to hide her while she organized adoption papers.

“It sounds strange, but the authorities were on my side. They were angry she had taken Alina to Russian territory,” Svitlana said. “But they also said that if I had come four days later the woman would have organized a Russian ID for Alina. Then she would have been Russian and there was nothing they could do.”

Alina was lucky and managed to reunite with her mother.

Figures by the Ukrainian government published on the childrenofwar.gov.ua website say that Russia has kidnapped at least 19,501 Ukrainian children, of whom many have not yet been located. The Ukrainian police consider only 393 as officially missing, although the numbers may be higher as children who became orphaned during e.g. the siege of Mariupol have vanished into the Russian foster care system.

Only 371 of the children, including Alina, have returned home so far.

Kidnapping and brainwashing

“We’re not sure how many we are talking about,” said the former children’s ombudsman Mykola Kuleba. He now runs the Save Ukraine rescue network that is trying to help parents find and reunite with their children.

“In some cases, we are talking about children who were in occupied areas while the rest of their family stayed in Ukrainian-controlled areas, and those families have lost connection with their children,” he explains, saying that aside from children who lost their guardians during the war or were taken from orphanages, the Russians have also kidnapped children from boarding schools. Children who do have families.

“Now they [the families] are afraid they will never see them again. Then we need to talk about the children who are now in Russia who we know nothing about. Children whose parents have been imprisoned after being separated at the filtration camps or whose parents have been killed, in particular during the siege of Mariupol,” said Kuleba.

Time is running out. Alina arrived to reunite with her child in the nick of time.

“We are most concerned for those children who have been missing for six months and more where Russian authorities have prepared birth certificates and passports and sent them to foster families,” Kuleba said.

Alina was not the only child that was taken into a Russian home for financial benefits. She was not the only one that faced abuse either, since Save Ukraine has received reports of even worse treatment.

“One boy we rescued from a Russian school said he had been with another boy from Mariupol who had been placed with a very poor family of alcoholics. He was ignored and hungry every day. To me that suggests they fostered him for money to buy alcohol,” Kuleba told “The Guardian”.

Furthermore, Kuleba said that he had noticed “a change for the worse” in the attitude of the Russian authorities.

“They understand each of these cases is a war crime and they are increasingly trying to block returns. They are making it harder and harder,” he said.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 17, the charges against him being perpetrating the crime of genocide in the form of kidnapping children from occupied areas and allowing them to be adopted into Russian families for the purpose of stripping them of their national identity.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s commissioner, has been charged with the same crime as a coconspirator. And Russian officials, even lower-level ones, realize that they are complicit in the same crime.

And then, of course, the longer the children are in Russia, the longer they are exposed to brainwashing tactics. It does not always take long.

“We had the case of a boy who after two weeks with a foster family didn’t want to be returned. He had been persuaded that Ukrainians would hurt him,” said Kuleba.

“They are subjected to constant, months-long brainwashing. After such ‘treatment’, these children refuse to return [to Ukraine] themselves, and in their eyes, one can see the terror at the thought of what Ukrainians are supposedly doing to the ‘traitors’,” explained “Mozhem Obyasnit”., an independent Russian media outlet that publicized “The Guardian” article in Russian on Telegram.

According to “Mozhem Obyasnit” the scale of this concerning issue has grown over the past months, especially since the beginning of 2023, and it is most difficult to later repatriate children who had been placed in Russian “reeducation camps”.