Cobalt – the new world’s petroleum?

The global battery industry, which is critical to the success of the climate transition, depends on three key materials: nickel, lithium and cobalt. And those create new difficulties and dependencies. As early as 2028-33 the world economy will be hit by a cobalt crisis. Will “gas blackmail” and “petroleum crises” be replaced by new, lithium-cobalt ones?

Climate transition is not just about switching to new, zero-emission energy sources. It’s also about basing the global economy on new materials and supply chains. The question is whether the world won’t repeat its old mistakes.

When, in 1973, Arabic states imposed an oil embargo on Western countries supporting Israel in the Yom-Kippur War, the world faced the first global energy crisis. The key energy resource, which is petrol, ceased to be cheap and available – it became a scarce good, requiring to be rationed.

How to empty one’s tank

In many European countries car traffic has been restricted and petrol station opening hours have been reduced. A number of European cities resigned from festive illuminations for Christmas of 1973. In turn, oil thieves who emptied car tanks at night became a plague in the US.

Those sacrifices came as a shock for many societies – as an instance for reaction to this, there appeared modern environmental movements calling for a break with fossil fuel dependency and an energy transition. For it was understood that an over-reliance on carbohydrates – mostly imported – could have negative consequences not only for the climate, but also for politics.

The energy transition, devised in 1970, leading to decarbonisation is already well under way. Its proponents point out that it’s being implemented mainly out of fear of the state of the atmosphere. The greenhouse gas emission-induced climate change was recognized a phenomenon requiring immediate and far-reaching political and economic action. As a result, countries responsible for nearly 90% of the world’s CO2 emissions have already set their climate neutrality targets.

In 2001 alone the world allotted USD 1,1 trillion to the pursuit of this state; the leader in these expenditures is China, which spent as much as USD 546 billion, which is more than the EU and the US combined (USD 180 and USD 141 billion, respectively). These amounts will only grow, because the powerful machine of climate policies is just getting started, and its goal is to build a new economic paradigm based on the principle “who emits – has to pay”.

Fresh memory of Russia’s blackmail

