Everyone wants to slay the dragon. Knights in Warsaw

Out of each thousand men, “there was chosen a man more notable than all the rest for his loyalty, his strength, his noble courage, his breeding and his manners”. Out of all beasts there was chosen a horse because “he was most suitable—strongest to sustain labour, heartiest, and best able to serve the man”. And it was given to “this same man who had been picked from among a thousand, and because the horse is called in French cheval, therefore the man who rides him is called a chevalier”. The chevalier restores honesty and goodness to the world.

Not only Ketling, Wołodyjowski, or Zagłoba [heroes of Henryk Sienkiewicz’s “Trilogy”] – not only the clang of battle weapons, medieval outfits, brave horses and courageous warriors and a good script are decisive for the popularity of computer games. Especially among young and very young people. Defender of the Righteous Cause’s centuries-old life model is still attractive, even if only in the virtual world. That’s why we have an unusual offer for You for Children’s Day.

– For my part, I would like to show them it’s not only about gaming and emotions – declares dr. Piotr Kopszak, director of the Warsaw Archdiocese Museum (MAW) which invites you to a untypical, yet entirely real exposition “Book of the Order of Chivalry”, Polish: “Księga Stanu Rycerskiego”.

Almost from the moment you enter the exhibition, the painted battle scenes catch your eye, as if they were familiar, because they evoke associations with famous paintings – I wonder if they are also familiar to the youngest. The association is not accidental, but the author is an entirely contemporary painter. It’s Mariusz Kozik, graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław, virtually unknown in Poland, but world-famous! Though he should be known one picture of his alone – “Polish Hussars” is omnipresent, also in countless tattoos, not to mention tablets, mugs, boxes and other accessories. Kozik’s works illustrate historical magazines, they also appear in school textbooks.

– He’s an eminent artist – dr Kopszak points out – associated with the best game producers, renowned for his meticulous attention to historical detail. Much can be learnt from both his traditional and computer-generated images.

Right next to it – unfortunately in a display case and open only on one page, also unfortunately – the ancestor of the chivalric comic, if you can call it that: the 16th century “Tournament Book” (although this is a manual reproduction from the 19th century). It documents – in a colourful drawing – successive knightly duels at the court of William IV of Bavaria, with dates and records of fights. The book is open on the page showing Wolff von Scheltenberg’s fight, and it’s really something to look at.

A young lover of knight games will immediately feel at home in this room. Here, from a black-and-white portrait, the looks with a stern gaze… yes, Stefan Batory from the comic book by Hubert Czajkowski, a graduate, in turn, of the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts. His merits in popularising history and the chivalric ethos, probably as much as those of Mariusz Kozik, are underestimated, but are obvious to the curator of the exhibition: – We start with what a young person has to deal with on a daily basis, what they see on their screens, and through the exhibition we want them to delve deeper into what it means to be a knight.

By Barbara Sułek–Kowalska

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki