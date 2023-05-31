What a koji would think of a robofish?

Cyberfish in ponds, pollinating roboinsects or robotic singing birds – such machines are already being constructed. Today they are curiosities or inhabitants of robotic zoos, used to analyse organisms’ movement or behaviour, but soon we will see them in our environment. How will predators – birds and insectivorous mammals – react to roboinsects? And how real animals react to their robotic counterparts in the first place?

In the opinion of fans of „2001: A Space Odyssey” by Stanley Kubrick when it comes to robots in our immediate environment we are some 25 years late – or even more if you have been an avid viewer of The Jetsons in your childhood. Of course we have our smart houses – their smartness depending on our affluence – as well as coffee-making robots at every fuel station. There are medical robots performing surgeries and more or less truthful chatbots, but we had expected something more, hadn’t we?

Let us close our eyes for a moment and try to imagine the world inhabited not only by robotic welding arms, food processors, demining robots and of course androids performing on android exhibitions, but also robofish in ponds, artificial pollinating insects and singing cyberbirds. The tale about wretched fate of a real bird competing with an artificial mechanism – written by ingenious Hans Christian Andersen in the era not of robots but of wound-up mechanisms – may add a quantum of realism to our vision of the future. We can also enhance our robotic collection with earthworms and myriapods – mechanical and not necessary constructed with playing in mind.

Such effort is necessary if we want to save ourselves a shock – because such robots are already under construction. Presently they serve merely as models helping to test scientific theories on organismal movement or social behaviours or they spark our admiration in robotic zoos or curiosity rooms. However, they will soon become a staple element of our socio-natural environment.

Naturally we are trying to get used to their presence. Some serious research has even been performed on such futuristic question as children’s attitude to robots. In the kids’ opinion, you must not kick or even raise your voice to a robot because it has feelings, but it is acceptable to treat this way a floor-cleaning roomba, especially if you do not damage it. After all it does not hurt, does it? Such opinions bring to mind ways in which children relate to animals: what is acceptable towards a dog or a cat, or maybe a hamster, and what only towards fish or a wasp or a fly, not to mention an earthworm. Unfortunately the analysis of their opinions on robodogs or robocats is still a matter of future.

Robotic myriapod saves lives

By the way, a cyberearthworm is in fact an original take on a machine able to squeeze through every crack. It could turn out very useful for example when you need to reach someone buried under a fallen wall. Even though it does not look pretty, it pretty well imitates movement of a real annelid and therefore it serves its purpose. And soon it will do more. The reactions of real earthworms to it are unknown – but who cares about feelings of such brainless and eyeless creatures (though they are advanced enough to be trained). Supposedly they would approach a robotic annelid like any other obstacle in their environment, for example a stick put on their way by a playful child: first they freeze and then either change the direction or decide that it is harmless and press on.

By Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

Translated by: Hanna Pasierska