Martial law on the back

At the textile department of the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts, better methods of dyeing were known than a single piece in a Frania washing machine. And word was spread among the circle of acquaintances: today the reds are flying! Then these initiates lumbered to Krakowskie Przedmieście 5 things to be flamboyant. The professor’s assistant, master of ceremonial dyeing, stood by the cauldron and stirred.

The People’s Republic (PRL) has a take today.

On TVP Historia, a series on everyday life in the ‘happiest barracks in the socialist camp’ is very popular, and on our portal, texts about those times are eagerly read. I was wondering, together with the editor Grzegorz Sieczkowski (the author of the series about PRL on TVP Historia and articles in TVP Weekly), which is the reason for this career.

We came to the conclusion that the interpersonal aura. Well, and the absurdities of the system, which at the time seemed like nightmarish impediments, but today have passed into the category of “bareisms” and only make us laugh.

This time I would like to evoke a clothing landscape.

Protective colours

There are eras that have their own distinctive colours. For example: the Middle Ages shone with pure, saturated colours; Baroque was dominated by black with a touch of white; Rococo by pastel shades of pink, blue, purple and lemon yellow.

The communist times are usually described as grey – although this is partly true.

Instead, martial law is visually associated with the colour khaki, camouflage and the moro pattern. Those who don’t remember those times have been fixated by the ‘period’ photos, especially those depicting the TV announcers who, after 13 December 1981, were put into uniforms instead of suits. And while the imagination suggested military colours, in fact on the TV screens everything was grey.

I have to verify this vision.

Yes, those who had to obey top-down orders donned the colours of war, or rather camouflage. However, the nation, especially the young, did as much as it could against the orders. The exhibition at Wrocław’s National Museum, unpretentiously entitled “The Fashion of Martial Law” (until 30 July 2023), reminds us of how.

By Monika Małkowska

Translated by: Tomasz Krzyżanowski