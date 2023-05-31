Behind Soviet communism there were hidden pagan elements

Pathological relations reigned in the Ballets Russes. The impresario had homosexual relations with the dancers. One of them claimed that the boss treated him as his property. In the current times of the #Me Too movement, such abuse of a subordinate by a superior would be unacceptable.

The history of the First World War is commonly considered in political terms. The interests of individual powers collided and a great conflict broke out on a global scale.

However, international politics were not the only cause of this terrible carnage. The social processes and cultural changes that were taking place in the countries of Europe at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries also played a significant role.

All of the above feature in the theme of “The Rite of Spring. The Great War and the Birth of the Modern Age”, the book by Modris Eksteins, the Canadian historian of Latvian origin. Published more than 30 years ago in 1989, the book was translated into Polish by Krystyna Rabińska in 1996. However, the issues it raised have acquired a renewed topicality in light of the current global situation. Moreover, it is worth noting that May 29, 2023, marked 110 years since “The Rite of Spring”, the famous ballet which serves as the starting point for Eksteins’ reflections, had its premiere.

Staged at the Théâtre des Champs Élysées in Paris, the performance caused a scandal. It was yet another project of the Ballets Russes, the company headed by the eccentric impresario Sergei Diaghilev. The music for “The Rite of Spring” was composed by Igor Stravinsky. The sets were designed by the painter Nikolai Roerich. The two collaborated in writing the libretto. The choreography was created by the legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky (he was of Polish origin but Russified in his childhood).

The title of the ballet refers to the pagan ritual associated with the spring solstice. The subtitle of the work is: “Pictures from the life of old Russia in two parts”. It is a portrait of an archaic community celebrating the change of seasons.

The libretto of the ballet can be summarized as follows: initially, the awakening of nature from its winter sleep is expressed in the pranks of young people of both sexes. At some point, the old sage takes over the initiative. Preparations for the ritual begin. The community has to choose a girl who is to be sacrificed to the Mother Earth. The chosen one has to peform a sacred act expressed through an ecstatic dance. She has to dance until she falls dead from exhaustion.

“The Rite of Spring” was interpreted as a work that brings out what is wild, primal and primitive in man, including the cult of sexuality and fertility. The musical layer was shocking, characterized by violence, dissonance and cacophony. In this way, Igor Stravinsky, its brilliant composer, gained renown as one of the leading innovators of music in the 20th century.

There was a parallel story concerning the decorative designs, which by no means could be considered extravagant. As we read in the account in Modris Eksteins’ book, red, green and white were used in a color arrangement evocative of icon painting “that enhanced the impression of exoticism and emphasized the influence of Russian folklore.”

The ballets of Diaghilev’s troupe were part of the ferment that reverberated strongly throughout world culture at the time. People in the arts were guided by the legacy of Friedrich Nietzsche, notably the command that “you should become what you are”. (This was regardless of whether or how the interpretation of the German philosopher’s thought agreed with what he actually preached). Artistic bohemia rebelled against bourgeois conventions, especially those concerning sexual morality. The German writer Franz Wedekind put it bluntly: “Better a whore than a bore”, while his American writer colleague Max Eastman exclaimed: “Lush is sacred!”

By Filip Memches

Translated by: Agnieszka Rakoczy