In a recent interview with BBC News, former head of China’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Prof George Gao, has stated that the possibility of a laboratory leak being the source of the Covid virus should not be categorically dismissed. This perspective diverges from the official Chinese government stance, which completely negates the theory that the virus may have originated in a Wuhan lab.

Prof Gao, who is now the vice-president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, played a significant role in the pandemic response and the investigation into the virus’ origins. During his conversation for the BBC Radio 4 podcast Fever: The Hunt for Covid’s Origin, he remarked, “You can always suspect anything. That’s science. Don’t rule out anything.”

In an intriguing revelation, Prof Gao disclosed that the Chinese government had conducted a form of formal investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), one of China’s leading national laboratories known for studying coronaviruses. This marks the first acknowledgment of any such official examination. While Prof Gao has not seen the outcome, he has heard that the lab was exonerated, concluding that they followed all necessary protocols and committed no wrongdoing.

The transmission of the virus from bats to humans remains a contentious topic. Two main theories dominate the scientific community. Some scientists propose that the virus spread naturally from bats to humans, possibly through other animals. However, others believe that the virus might have infected someone involved in research intended to comprehend the threat of viruses emerging from nature. This contentious issue has become the epicenter of a highly politicized and toxic scientific debate.

Prof Wang Linfa, a scientist based in Singapore and a regular collaborator with Prof Shi Zhengli, both renowned experts on bat coronaviruses, believes the evidence suggests that the virus transferred to humans in a Wuhan market.

However, some scientists are less certain about excluding the lab leak theory. One of the authors of the highly cited March 2020 paper, “The Proximal Origin of Sars-Cov-2,” Prof Ian Lipkin, expressed doubts about the strong conclusions of that study. While he continues to believe that the market remains a plausible explanation for the origin of Covid, he does not feel that all laboratory or research scenarios can yet be excluded.

Prof Gao’s views seem to challenge China’s public position on the lab leak theory. However, given his comment that both the lab and the market cannot be ruled out due to a lack of definitive evidence, it might also align with the Chinese government’s propaganda promoting an unsubstantiated third theory, that the virus may have been brought into the country on frozen food packaging. Despite these complex debates, one consensus stands strong: China must do more to search for evidence and share its findings.