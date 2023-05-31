Latvia elects Edgars Rinkēvičs as president

Long-serving Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has been elected as the next president of Latvia, as announced by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš. The parliament’s decision designates Rinkēvičs, 49, as the representative of Latvia, a member of both the European Union and NATO, at the forthcoming Vilnius summit in July.



Rinkēvičs, who has been a crucial part of Latvia’s foreign ministry since 2011 and has extensive experience in the country’s civil service, steps into the largely ceremonial presidential role. Rinkēvičs’ election makes him the first openly gay person to hold office in the Baltic nation.

Accepting his new position, Rinkēvičs pledged, “I will do everything for our country to prosper and be secure.” His decision to come out publicly in 2014 marked him as the first prominent political figure in the country to do so.

Latvia, under Riga’s leadership, has shown unwavering support for Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression, promoting Kyiv’s integration into the EU and NATO. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his congratulations to Rinkēvičs, terming him “a true friend of Ukraine.”

Outgoing President Egils Levits expressed confidence in Rinkēvičs’ capabilities, stating, “Latvia will be in safe hands during the next four years.”

Rinkēvičs’ professional journey includes roles as a foreign news analyst at Latvijas Radio, the public broadcaster, and positions within the defense ministry and the president’s office.