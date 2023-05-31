Thousands of Russians want to fight Putin’s criminal regime: partisan commander

Russian partisans that attacked Kremlin forces in the Belgorod Region from the territory of Ukraine reportedly have thousands of willing recruits and are planning to continue their cross-border raids until their strength is sufficient to march onto Moscow, a commander of one of the units told “The Times” daily.



Purported anti-Kremlin partisans in Belgorod region capture Russian APC

“We have serious capabilities. We have mortars, armoured vehicles, stinger manpads, portable anti-tank systems and a highly effective drone reconnaissance unit,” said the commander of the Freedom of Russia Legion, using a callsign Caesar.

As “The Times” notes, the attack carried out last week by the partisans is not only the first instance of ground combat on Russian territory since the start of the war but also the first armed incursion into the Kremlin’s domain since the 1969 Sino-Soviet border conflict. It led to hundreds of people being evacuated by the authorities before the partisans returned to Ukraine.

According to Caesar, his unit has the strength of a battalion. No specific figures were provided, but a battalion usually numbers between 500 and 1,000 troops. There are, however, plans to expand the unit. As Caesar claims, one of the goals of the anti-Kremlin partisans at this point is to gain control over part of Russian territory.

“We will keep performing these harassment raids to the point we have our own piece of Russian territory, so that real Russian sons and daughters, real patriots, will be able to join us. Once that happens we will quickly grow our force and numbers and it will end with the Kremlin campaign,” Caesar said.

For now, his unit relies on Russian citizens who were already in Ukraine for recruits. According to Caesar, there are “thousands” willing to join, and they usually arrive via neutral countries.

“We have a steady flow of incoming recruits and it grows,” he said.

Those who want to sign up can contact representatives of the legion, but that does not mean anybody can join. The candidates go through a process of meticulous screening and selection. Those that are approved, will receive adequate training before being sent into combat.

Caesar quipped that a bulk of his unit’s equipment was purchased in online stores such as AliExpress and eBay, and even in Russian military surplus stores.

The 49-year-old makes a point of distinguishing between his unit, and the mercenaries employed by the Kremlin.

“We are not a band of criminals or a private military company like Wagner. We fight within the structure of Ukrainian forces,” he said. “Our main goal and task is the defence of Ukraine and de-occupation of its territories. After that we will go to free our home”.

Caesar recounted the raid, the flight of Russian officials from the area, and the chaotic counterstrike launched by the Russian military.

According to him, FSB units fled after they got under the partisans’ artillery fire, and the Freedom of Russia Legion managed to take prisoners and capture equipment. As the partisans kept pushing deeper into Kremlin-controlled territory, regular army units, including artillery and air force were pulled in to stop them.

What surprised Caesar was that, much like in Chechnya, Syria, and Ukraine, Russian forces employed the same tactics of indiscriminate shelling of civilian targets. They were “blindly” shooting in the directions they thought the partisans could be, without regard for collateral damage to civilians. Russian civilians.

“More and more Russian people understand that this war is criminal and it should be stopped,” Caesar said. He added that contemporary Russian society has no respect for diplomacy, only strength. And the raid was the Freedom of Russia Legion’s way to show their strength.

The partisan’s goals are ambitious, but they are long-term.

“We aren’t saying we will get to Moscow tomorrow. This will happen when the Ukrainian armed forces liberate Crimea. Putin’s political system will be paralysed by defeat in Crimea. This is when we will need to strike a devastating blow against Moscow. This is what we are preparing for,” said Caesar.