Germany retaliates: closes Russian consulates amid diplomatic tensions

In response to Moscow’s recent restrictive measures, Germany has declared its intention to withdraw the licenses of four Russian consulates, according to an official statement from the German government on Wednesday. This retaliatory move follows Russia’s decision to cap the number of German diplomatic personnel in the country at 350.

While Russia will be permitted to maintain its embassy in Berlin and a single general consulate, the German government anticipates that the remaining consulates will be terminated by the end of the current year, as stated by the foreign ministry.

Simultaneously, Germany has resolved to discontinue its own consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk, leaving only the embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St Petersburg operational.

This move by Germany underscores a significant decrease in bilateral relations amidst a broader disintegration of ties following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine last year. The German foreign ministry has blamed Moscow for stoking tensions by limiting the number of German officials permitted to serve in Russia.

“The imposition of this unjustifiable restriction has compelled the federal government to institute substantial reductions in all sectors of its presence in Russia,” a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, confirmed that a statement regarding the closure of the consulates would soon be released, as reported by Russian news outlets.

The once-strong commercial relationship between Russia and Germany, previously being the most substantial purchaser of Russian oil and gas, has significantly deteriorated since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which prompted sanctions and arms supplies from the West.

In response to Moscow’s imposed personnel restrictions, Germany intends to withdraw a substantial number of employees stationed at its missions in Russia. This includes staff and teachers at the Goethe Institute.