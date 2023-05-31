Poland’s inflation falls owing to gov’t says spokesman

"The right mix of tools at the disposal of the National Bank of Poland and tools at the disposal of the government gives an element of mitigating the effects of inflation while maintaining a very low level of unemployment," Piotr Mueller said.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’ inflation rate is gradually falling owing to the measures implemented by the government and central bank, the Polish government’s spokesman said on Wednesday, commenting on recent data released by the country’s statistical office.

According to a flash estimate by the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s consumer price index increased by 13 percent year on year in May on no monthly change after a 14.7-percent annual increase in April.

Inflation had hit 18.4 percent in February before starting to slide.

“The right mix of tools at the disposal of the National Bank of Poland and tools at the disposal of the government gives an element of mitigating the effects of inflation while maintaining a very low level of unemployment,” Piotr Mueller said.

He argued that “from the very beginning, the government designed anti-inflation tools in such a way as to secure jobs and protect the people most vulnerable from the effects of inflation.”

Among the anti-inflation measures adopted by the government he mentioned subsidising energy and gas prices, scrapping the VAT on some food staples, and government-regulated coal distribution.