On Wednesday, Iga Świątek celebrates her 22nd birthday. It has become a tradition for her birthdays to coincide with the French Open in Paris. In her professional career, the Polish tennis player has never lost to a younger opponent.



“I definitely remember my first birthday in Paris. I was playing in a junior tournament, and it was an incredible experience. Each subsequent birthday was also special in its own way because I spent them in different hotels with different people,” said Świątek.

As for how she will spend this Wednesday, she doesn’t know exactly because her team usually prepares a surprise for her. Two years ago, her idol, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, visited her. She doesn’t have a specific desire for a gift.

“To be honest, I don’t have any ideas for gifts for myself. I often joke that I’ve earned a lot of money but don’t buy anything for myself. I appreciate the little everyday things the most, like good food,” she revealed.

Her father, who, as she says, taught her how to be a professional in sport, won’t be in Paris for her birthday, but in an interview, he told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he will talk to her on the phone and will attend Roland Garros next week, if she will still play.