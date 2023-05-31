EC President calls for calm amid heightened tensions in Kosovo

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the recent tensions in Kosovo are ‘concerning’ and called for calm.

“I call on all sides to step away from confrontation and to take measures to restore calm,” von der Leyen said speaking during the security conference GLOBSEC in Bratislava.

Attacks by Serb demonstrators on NATO troops in northern Kosovo left at least 30 NATO peacekeepers and 52 Serbs injured on Monday, after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo’s Serb-majority area following April’s elections boycotted by the Serbs.

In her speech, Von der Leyen also announced a new growth plan for the Western Balkan, which she said would “bring some of the benefits of EU membership to the people of Western Balkans already today”.

She also spoke about the “immediate need” for further military assistance to Ukraine, saying the new Ammunition Production Act had just been proposed.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, launched a plan to use more than 500 million euros to help European arms firms boost capacity by upgrading equipment, opening production lines and training staff.

Artillery rounds, particularly 155mm shells, have become critical to the conflict as Ukrainian and Russian forces wage an intense war of attrition. Officials say Kyiv is burning through more rounds than its allies can currently produce.