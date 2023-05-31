Following Lina E’s prison sentence, left-wing extremists promise ‘retaliatory action’

After a nearly hundred-day trial against left-wing extremist Lina E. and three of her comrades, a court in Dresden issued prison sentences on Wednesday. Lina E., 28, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison for being a member of a criminal organization that carried out attacks and assaults on neo-Nazis and far-right activists.



Radical left-wing groups have announced retaliatory actions for Saturday, prompting Leipzig authorities to restrict assembly rights for the upcoming weekend.

Lina E. has been behind bars since November 5 2020. Between 2018 and 2020, she and her three companions were accused of assaults and acts of violence against members of far-right groups in Leipzig, Wurzen, and Eisenach. Another charge stemmed from Lina E.’s involvement in the formation of a criminal organization.

For extreme left-wing groups, today’s verdict has significant symbolic significance. “Acts of violence and threats against the state and state officials are already a terrifying part of everyday life, especially in Saxony,” emphasized the “Focus” portal.

It pointed out that judges and prosecutors involved in the so-called Antifa Ost trial (against Lina E. and her comrades) were provided with personal protection due to threats directed against them.

Extreme left-wing groups plan to organize large-scale retaliatory actions in Leipzig on the first Saturday after the verdict, referred to as ‘Day X.’ The Leipzig police are preparing for the “largest police operation in two years,” as reported by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) on Wednesday.

“Because there are calls for combat actions and mass announcements of violence, we are preparing for action,” confirmed the Leipzig police on Tuesday. In addition to the extremists’ announced “combat actions,” there will also be public events taking place in Leipzig on that day, including a city fair and a concert.

As emphasized by the police, radical left-wing groups are mobilizing their supporters not only from Leipzig but from all over Europe to “solidarily take to the streets together” – these are the appeals made by the organizers on social media.

In light of the high risk, the Leipzig authorities have already restricted the right to assembly for the upcoming weekend. They announced that “public outdoor gatherings related to the trial or the accused that are not reported to the relevant authorities by midnight on May 31 are prohibited.”

The police appeal for peaceful demonstrations without the use of violence. Leipzig Police Chief René Demmler confirmed that the events on Saturday would be filmed. “Helicopters, trucks with loudspeakers, and water cannons will be used. Police from other federal states have been asked for support,” FAZ learned.

“For the past week, Leipzig police have been supported by hundreds of prevention units to prevent crimes associated with Day X as much as possible. This year, Leipzig has already seen a series of arsons attributed to extremist left-wing groups,” reminded FAZ.