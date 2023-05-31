PM opens PLN-1 bln PepsiCo snack factory

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has opened a new PepsiCo factory in south-western Poland that should create 600 jobs.

The factory, PepsiCo’s fifth plant in Poland, will produce potato crisps for its Frito-Lay brand.

During the opening ceremony in the town of Swiete, which lies close to Sroda Slaska, the prime minister said the plant will benefit all parties.

“It’s not only about the 450 and ultimately over 600 new jobs, but it’s also about a whole new ecosystem that will be created here around Sroda Slaska,” he said. “An ecosystem that is supposed to mean benefits for everyone: for the investor and for local farmers.”

Morawiecki also said that the plant was a symbol of foreign investment, adding that “foreign investment in 2021-2022 exceeded PLN 110 billion (EUR 24.22 billion).”

The value of the new PepsiCo investment, located in a subzone of the Legnica Special Economic Zone, is over PLN 1 billion (EUR 22 million).

Its products will be exported to over 20 European countries.