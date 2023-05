German police arrest seven suspected Islamic terrorists

German federal police are searching buildings and apartments across 12 federal states as part of an investigation into Islamist terrorist financing, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.



They have arrested seven suspected supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group.

At the same time, authorities conducted 19 raids in Baden-W├╝rttemberg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, as well as in one property in the Netherlands, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The individuals arrested are suspected of belonging to an international network that solicited financial donations for IS in Syria through platforms including Telegram and subsequently transferred them to the group or its intermediaries.

At least EUR 65,000 (USD 71,552.00) were transferred in this manner, prosecutors said, adding that the money was used to support IS members imprisoned in Syria, in some cases allowing them to escape from prison camps.

The seven suspects are to appear on Wednesday and Thursday before a magistrate who will decide whether they are to remain in pre-trial detention.