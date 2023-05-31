Allegations of Afghanistan war crimes led to U.S. warning -Australian defense chief

Australia’s defense chief said on Wednesday that the United States warned him in 2021 that allegations that Australian special forces soldiers killed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan and this may trigger a law prohibiting assistance from the United States.

The United States is Australia’s most important security alliance partner.

Angus Campbell, the Chief of Defence Force, told a parliamentary committee that he had received a letter from the United States defense attaché in Canberra outlining the US concern in March 2021.

A four-year investigation, known as the Brereton report, found in 2020 that Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan. Australia referred 19 current and former soldiers for potential criminal prosecution as a result.

Campbell, responding to questions by the committee, confirmed he had received the letter from the U.S. defense attaché, and it said “that report, because it had credible information of allegations of what the United States would call gross violations of human rights, may – may – trigger Leahy Law considerations with regards to the relationship between the United States Armed Forces and a partner unit or organization”.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the U.S. Embassy in Canberra.

Campbell said the unit in question was either the special operations command or the Special Air Service regiment. An Australian soldier had his posting adjusted as a result of “the question of whether Leahy Law issues may emerge,”, he added.

The Leahy Law prohibits the U.S. government from using funds or assisting units of foreign security forces where there is credible information of a gross violation of human rights.

According to a U.S. government fact sheet, assistance can be resumed if the government takes effective steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Campbell said the defense minister at the time and current Defense Minister Richard Marles were not aware of the letter.