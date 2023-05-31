Elon Musk visits China’s commerce ministry on his second day in the country

Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk kicked off his second day in China with a visit to the country’s commerce ministry on Wednesday, May 31.



Musk left his hotel on Wednesday morning accompanied by Tesla’s China-based public affairs chief Grace Tao and head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu. Musk’s car was later seen parked outside the commerce ministry.

NEWS: @elonmusk kicked off his second day in China with visits to the country's commerce ministry & industry ministry (which has regulatory oversight of the auto industry)[email protected] executive @tomzhu_nz, and Grace Tao, Tesla's China-based public affairs chief are with Elon. pic.twitter.com/qo7HZ2VyVt

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 31, 2023

He is expected to meet other senior Chinese officials and visit the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s Shanghai plant later in the week, sources have said, though it was not clear who exactly he would meet or what issues they would discuss.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has released readouts on Musk’s relevant meetings and she had no further information to add during a regular news briefing on Wednesday.