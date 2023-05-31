French inflation falls to a 12-month low of 6.0% in May

French inflation fell more than expected in May to its lowest level in a year, as energy and food price increases slowed, according to preliminary official data released on Wednesday.

France to promote green investments with EUR 500 mln annually

see more

Consumer prices fell 0.1 pct in a month, resulting in an annual inflation rate of 6.0 pct, down from 6.9 pct in April, according to EU-harmonized data from the INSEE statistics agency.

That was the lowest reading since May 2022 and fell short of the 6.4 pct average forecast in a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

Energy price inflation slowed in particular, dropping from 6.8 pct in April to 2.0 pct in May, while food price inflation also eased, falling from 15.0 pct to 14.1 pct.

Food prices rose after producers and retailers agreed to a 10pct average increase in annual price negotiations in March, but have since agreed to reopen negotiations under government pressure.