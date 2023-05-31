Russian ‘provocations’ will take place before elections says Kaczynski

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

It is “almost certain” Russia will carry out provocations in Poland before this autumn’s general election, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president of Law and Justice, the dominant party in the ruling coalition, has said.

In an interview for the weekly newspaper Gazeta Polska, Kaczynski also suggested that his political opponents may be involved.

Poland is due to hold parliamentary elections sometime in the autumn although the date has yet to be set.

“It is almost certain that Russia will carry out provocations before the elections in Poland,” said Kaczynski, adding that the opposition might also want to be provocative in some way.

“They don’t have to cooperate, but they might,” he continued. “Each side will profit from the effects of the other’s actions.”