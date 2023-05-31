Sudanese army suspends ceasefire talks: diplomatic source

Sudan’s army has suspended talks over a ceasefire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source, raising fears of fresh bloodshed.

The talks with the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in early May and produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals that had been repeatedly violated.

The army and the RSF had agreed to extend a week-long ceasefire deal by five days just before it was due to expire late on Monday.

The truce was brokered and is being remotely monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States, which say it has been violated by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated 2 million people.

The war has forced nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 who have crossed into neighboring countries.

Areas of the capital have been hit by widespread looting and frequent cuts to power and water supplies. Most hospitals have been put out of service.

The United Nations, some aid agencies, embassies, and parts of Sudan’s central government have moved operations to Port Sudan, in Sudan’s Red Sea state, the main shipping hub, which has seen little unrest.

Leaders of the army and the RSF had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled during a popular uprising in 2019. They staged a coup in 2021, as they were due to hand leadership of the council to civilians, before falling out over the chain of command and restructuring of the RSF under the planned transition.