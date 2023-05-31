Sirens echo across Seoul after North Korean satellite launch

South Korean authorities issued emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings on the morning of Wednesday, May 31, after North Korea launched what it called a space satellite toward the south, according to the South Korean military.



Sirens wailed across the South Korean capital of Seoul around 6:32 a.m. (2132 GMT Tuesday) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation. Later alerts said the warning had been sent by mistake.

Air Raid Sirens heard minutes ago in both the City of Seoul, South Korea and on the Japanese Island of Okinawa with both of the Alerts stating that Residents should Shelter-in-Place and await possible orders to Evacuate. pic.twitter.com/CzCWm9LGhZ

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 30, 2023

North Korea had said it would launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of U.S. activities.

In data provided to international authorities, North Korea said the launch would carry the rocket south, with various stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.