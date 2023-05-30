Dominant Świątek enjoys winning start to French Open title defense

World number one Iga Świątek began her French Open title defense on Tuesday by defeating Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-4 6-0 to advance to the second round.



The Pole, chasing a third French Open title in four years, got off to a sluggish start on a windy afternoon on Philippe-Chatrier court.

Świątek had earlier beaten the Spaniard in under an hour, losing only one game, at this year’s Australian Open, but she had a less-than-ideal run-up to Paris, retiring from her Italian Open quarter-final two weeks ago due to a thigh injury.

The triple Grand Slam champion , 21, was broken twice in her first three service games by a determined Bucsa, ranked 70th in the world, who mixed it up and initially succeeded in throwing her opponent off balance.

But, near the end of the set, the top seed heeded the wake-up call and broke back to seal it.

The Pole, who is the favorite in Paris and is in her 61st week at the top of the WTA rankings, snatched another break at the start of the second set with a thunderous crosscourt forehand winner and never looked back.