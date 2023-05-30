Explosions at Russian base in occupied Melitopol: city’s mayor

Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate Mayor of Melitopol, reported on Telegram that the city had been rocked by explosions, with smoke rising over an industrial plant used by the Russian occupants as an army base.

“Residents can see black smoke at the western exit from Melitopol – in the area of the Avtokoliorlyt factory captured by the occupiers, which the enemy turned into a military base,” Fedorov’s post reads.

In occupied #Melitopol, residents detected black smoke at the western exit from the city in the area of the Avtotsvetlit plant captured by the #Russian army, which the enemy turned into a military base.

The occupying authorities have said that their air defense systems successfully prevented a Ukrainian air attack, but it has been pointed out that the plumes of thick smoke were rising from the ground up, suggesting that a ground target had successfully been struck.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, Ukrainians reportedly successfully struck enemy barracks in Yurivka on Mariupol’s outskirts, claiming to have killed 100 enemy soldiers and wounded more than 400.

Melitopol is an important railway junction and part of the landbridge connecting occupied Crimea with the internationally recognized territory of Russia.