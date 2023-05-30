NATO conducts Arctic maneuvers, vowing to protect newest member Finland

NATO countries are in the middle of Arctic military maneuvers, vowing on Tuesday to defend their newest member, Finland, which is hosting its first joint NATO exercise since becoming the 31st member of the Western alliance in April.



The addition of Finland doubles the length of the border NATO shares with Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion on another neighbor, Ukraine, in February last year.

Nearly 1,000 allied forces from the United States, Britain, and Norway, as well as from neighboring Sweden, joined some 6,500 Finnish troops and some 1,000 vehicles for the Northern Forest exercise, Finland’s biggest modern-time land force drill above the Arctic Circle.

Overseeing the exercise just a two-hour drive from the Russian border at one of Europe’s largest artillery training grounds in Rovajarvi, northern Finland, Major General Gregory Anderson from the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army said his country stood ready to defend Finland.

“The U.S. Army is here training with our newest NATO ally to build that capability and to help defend Finland if anything happens,” Anderson said.

His troops practiced on the ground with their Multiple Launch Rocket Systems shipped from Germany, while their Finnish counterparts fired their Leopard 2A6 tanks, the Swedes and the Norwegians fired from CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, and the U.K. troops deployed Warrior tanks.

Sweden remains Finland’s closest military partner and is also both politically and tactically ready to defend its Nordic neighbor, the commander of the Swedish land forces said.

Thea Rimmereid, 21, from Norway’s northern Porsanger Battalion, when asked if she felt ready to defend Finland, said she had only been in the military for 13 months.

“But we will do our best if we need to,” Rimmereid said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine convinced Sweden and Finland last year to ditch their long-held policies of military non-alignment and seek the security of NATO’s collective defense commitment.

Finland formally joined on April 4, drawing a threat from Moscow of “counter-measures.” Sweden hopes to be a member by the time of the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July.

The exercises run from May 27 to June 2.