NATO to deploy 700 more troops to Kosovo: Stoltenberg

In the wake of clashes with Serb protesters in the area, NATO announced on Tuesday it was sending more troops to Kosovo. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that an additional 700 troops will be deployed to Kosovo, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were injured in clashes.



“We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for the western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high alert so they can also be deployed if needed,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.

Serbian protesters smashed two cars belonging to journalists in Kosovo’s Leposavic town on Tuesday, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were hurt in clashes, as EU and NATO officials urged a de-escalation of the violence.

Unrest in the region has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo’s Serb-majority area after April elections that the Serbs boycotted, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina on Friday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Kosovo and Serbian leaders to find a way to de-escalate tensions through dialogue.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had spoken to Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Alexander Vucic to tell them to avoid any "further unilateral action".

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 30, 2023

“We have too much violence already in Europe today; we cannot afford another conflict,” Borrell told a news briefing in Brussels.

Northern Kosovo’s majority Serbs have never accepted Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and consider Belgrade their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo-Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.

Decisive steps



Serbs refused to take part in local elections in April, and ethnic Albanian candidates won the mayoral races in four Serb-majority municipalities with a 3.5% turnout.

Russia, which has long had close ties with Serbia and shares its Slavic and Orthodox Christian traditions, called on Tuesday for “decisive steps” to quell the unrest in Kosovo.

The Russian foreign ministry urged “the West to finally silence its false propaganda and stop blaming incidents in Kosovo on Serbs driven to despair, who are peaceful, unarmed, and trying to defend their legitimate rights and freedoms.”

Moscow helped block Kosovo’s bid for U.N. membership at Belgrade’s request.

On Tuesday, several ethnic Serbs gathered in front of the municipal building in the peaceful town of Zvečan, where soldiers from the U.S., Italy, and Poland were waiting nearby in anti-riot gear.

Kosovo authorities have blamed Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for destabilizing Kosovo. Vucic blames Kosovo authorities for causing problems by installing new mayors.

“In a democracy, there is no place for fascist violence—no appeal from ballot to bullet,” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter late on Monday.

After meeting ambassadors of the Quint group – comprising the United States, Italy, France, Germany, and Britain – in Belgrade, Vučić said he had asked that Albanian mayors be removed from their offices in the north.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said criminal gangs, supported by Vučić , aimed to destabilize Kosovo and the entire region.

On Monday, Serb protesters in Zvečan threw tear gas and stun grenades at NATO soldiers, leaving 30 NATO troops hurt along with 52 Serbs.

“Violent acts against citizens, against the media, against law enforcement, and against KFOR (NATO’s Kosovo) troops are absolutely unacceptable,” the EU’s Borrell said.