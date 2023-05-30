U.K. media bill may require ‘preemptive’ purges of ‘harmful’ content: Netflix

The new media requirements proposed by the U.K. Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee would require the media regulator Ofcom to police streaming services the same way it does traditional broadcasters. Ofcom’s supervision would mean that anything considered harmful content could result in a fine of up to GBP 250,000 (USD 310,000).

The Media Bill would require the streaming services to abide by rules of “due impartiality” in the context of contemporary events, especially “current public policy” and matters of “political or industrial controversy”.

Netflix, however, claims that the draft legislation is “nebulous” and its enforcement would be “onerous” for the streaming service. The provisions of the Bill suggest, according to Netflix, that streaming services would have to constantly review their catalog of content regardless of when a show or film premiered and keep “purging titles on a regular basis”.

“The range and variety of Netflix’s content, generally considered a strength of our offering in terms of maximising choice for British viewers, could equally become a potential source of risk from a compliance perspective if it fell within Ofcom’s remit,” Netflix said.

“Without considerably greater clarity around the scope and application of these provisions, it would inevitably be easier to remove content pre-emptively from our UK catalogue than risk an onerous compliance burden and potential liability.”

Benjamin King, Netflix’s head of policy in the U.K. said last week that these impartiality rules could have a “chilling” effect on the streaming giant’s appetite to provide British audiences with quality documentaries.

Netflix also fears that it might fall victim to “complaint tourism”, that is complaints filed with Ofcom by people from outside of U.K.

Netflix also disagrees with being subject to similar regulations as traditional broadcasters on account that users of streaming platforms take a more active role in selecting the content they want to watch and are less likely to stumble across something potentially offensive to their sensibilities while channel hopping on traditional television.

Disney, the owner of Disney+ streaming platform, has made similar complaints to the Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, arguing that it employs a system of various audience protection measures, such as age ratings, and believes that “the varying consumer propositions and brand promises made by different VoD services, it seems inappropriate to apply uniform rules on all VoD services.”