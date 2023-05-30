EU doubles its aerial firefighting fleet due to increasing wildfire occurrences

The EU said on Tuesday, May 30, it is doubling its aerial firefighting fleet for the summer of 2023, citing challenges including the increase in forest fires due to the climate crisis.



Halifax wildfire: thousands evacuated as blaze spreads

see more

“In recent years, we have seen wildfires raging in countries in the central and even northern Europe… This is why we are scaling up our response capacity across the mechanism Including our ability to tackle wildfires,” Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

For the coming wildfire season the RescEU firefighting aircraft reserve will include 24 planes and four helicopters from 10 member states, the EU said.

Ground teams will consist of almost 450 firefighters from 11 member states who will be based in France, Greece and Portugal, Das said at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre in Brussels.

Southern Europe is bracing for a summer of ferocious drought, with some regions already suffering water shortages and farmers expecting their worst yields in decades.