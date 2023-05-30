Poland, Germany agree not to reinstate checks on common border

"Taking into account the strong and effective measures and high level of cooperation and trust between our border services, there is currently no justification for the reinstatement of border controls at the common Polish-German border," the interior ministers said.

There is currently no justification to reinstate controls on the Polish-German border, the two countries interior ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

There will be reinforced patrols of both Polish and German border authorities as well as additional joint checks on trains, the ministers added.

Recently, the interior ministers of Brandenburg and Saxony have appealed to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to introduce temporary controls on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic due to a growth in the number of illegal border crossings into Germany. However, Faeser has rejected the calls, arguing that it should be a last resort.

Discussions between a Polish deputy interior minister, Bartosz Grodecki, and Faeser concerned current migration threats and the prospects for strengthened security cooperation between the two countries in the face of increased irregular migration into the EU.

