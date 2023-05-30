EU parliament to question Hungary’s ability on holding EU presidency

The European Parliament will on Thursday be questioning Hungary’s ability of holding the rotating presidency of the 27-nation European Union next year citing the country’s problems with the rule of law, a draft parliamentary resolution showed.



A nation holding the rotating presidency of the EU organizes and runs ministerial and preparatory body meetings, and represents the interests of the EU governments when interacting with other EU institutions and international bodies.

Hungary isn’t able to fulfill this requirement due to its numerous conflicts with the EU, the parliament will be intending to claim, since the presidency is charged with leading work on EU legislation and serving as an honest and neutral broker.

“The Parliament questions how Hungary is able to fulfill this task credibly in 2024 in view of incompliance with EU law and the values enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union, as well as the principle of sincere cooperation,” the draft resolution, to be adopted on June 1, said.

Hungary is to preside over the EU between July and December 2024, according to a timeline adopted by all EU governments in 2016. Although the calendar had been altered before to accommodate new members, doing so because of issues with the rule of law in a particular nation is unprecedented.

The Hungarian government has been in talks with the EU for years over the issues, but negotiations have made little progress.

The decision of whether or not to change the calendar of EU presidencies or to postpone or even cancel Hungary’s presidency is now in the hands of other EU governments.