Opposition Turkish TV being probed for ‘insulting’ election coverage

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has launched an inquiry into six opposition TV channels for “insulting the public” with their coverage of Sunday’s presidential election runoff, it notified on Tuesday, without detailing what the insults were.

Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) notified that viewers had complained.

President Tayyip Erdoğan extended his two-decade rule in the second round of the election on Sunday. His rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, said it was “the most unfair election in years” yet did not dispute the outcome.

RTUK penalized four television stations in March for their election coverage. International rights groups and Turkish opposition parties have accused the RTUK of attempting to silence opposition media as a tool of the government.

“The government’s censorship device is at work,” Tele 1, one of the channels being investigated, put out on its website.

Turkey came in at 165 out of 180 in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders’s press freedom index classifying the government’s control of the media as high.

“Authoritarianism is gaining ground in [Turkey], challenging media pluralism. All possible means are used to undermine critics,” reads the organization’s website.

“During the election period, RTUK acted like an apparatus of the governing alliance to penalize critical coverage and independent journalism,” said Gürkan Özturan, coordinator of Media Freedom Rapid Response at the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom.

“This kind of treatment of media is unacceptable and creates unfair conditions for competing parties and candidates, also putting a shadow on the results,” he said.