‘Together we will be able to prevent pressure from migration’: German Interior Minister

Deputy Interior and Administration Minister Bartosz Grodecki and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser concluded an agreement on Polish-German cooperation on border protection and prevention of illegal migration.

“I am convinced that together we will be able to prevent the migration pressure that we are also experiencing from Belarus. This is migration that is largely controlled and targeted by specific forces,” stressed the head of the German Interior Ministry in Świecko, Poland.

The conclusion of the agreement took place at the Polish-German Cooperation Centre for Border, Police and Customs Services in Świecko. The German Interior Minister, during a conference with the deputy head of the Interior Ministry Bartosz Grodecki, thanked the Polish side for its close and trusting cooperation on migration issues.

“In the current situation we are going to intensify our actions together, we are going to carry out additional checks on trains together, additional compensatory actions, that by doing this together we will be able to prevent migratory pressure,” Faeser stressed.

Faeser also assessed that Polish-German cooperation since the onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine has gained a new and very good dimension.

“In particular, I am grateful to the Republic of Poland for taking in so many refugees from war-stricken Ukraine and for the efforts made to look after these refugees,” she said.

Deputy Minister Bartosz Grodecki indicated at the press conference, that both Poland and Germany want to deal more effectively with the migratory pressure now present across Europe, which now mainly comes from the southern direction, but also as to the protection of our external borders.

“These elements are very closely interlinked and translate into the functioning of the entire Schengen area.” According to the deputy head of the Interior Ministry, this makes for the target of both Putin and Lukashenka.

Grodecki also thanked the German side for cooperation on the issues of war refugee assistance and border security. He pointed out that Tuesday’s meeting in Świecko served, among other things, to develop even better solutions for protecting the Schengen Area and heritage it represents for Europeans.

The Deputy Minister noted that these measures translate into relations between countries, but also into the functioning of the Schengen Area as a whole.

“Both Putin and Lukashenka want to destabilize it. We are meeting here today precisely to protect this acquis. To protect this one of the many pillars on which the European Community is based, the Schengen area,” he declared.