Food aid in Sudan subjected to large-scale looting: WFP

Some 17,000 metric tons of food aid have been lost to looting since the start of fighting in Sudan six weeks ago, the World Food Programme’s Country Director in Sudan Eddie Rowe said on Tuesday, May 30.

The United Nations and aid groups say that despite the truce, they have struggled to get bureaucratic approvals and security guarantees to transport aid and staff to Khartoum and other places of need.

The WFP said it had begun three days of distributions in the capital on Saturday and had reached more than 12,000 people in Omdurman in areas controlled by the army as well as the RSF. It said it plans to reach at least 500,000 people in Khartoum.

The WFP expects up to 2.5 million people in Sudan to slip into hunger in the coming months, raising the number of people affected by acute food insecurity to more than 19 mln, or 40 percent of the population.

Nearly 4 million young children and mothers were acutely malnourished in #Sudan before the conflict erupted.

These numbers are bound to increase as fighting continues. WFP has restarted lifesaving operations but access remains critical.

— World Food Programme (@WFP) May 28, 2023

UNICEF spokesman, James Elder said that 13.6 mln children in Sudan urgently need assistance. He added that hundreds of them have died and thousands have been maimed.