New treatment methods for skin diseases

The congress of the Polish Dermatological Society is to begin in Lublin on 31 May 2023, attracting more than 1600 dermatologists. Over 300 lectures in total will be delivered by more than 200 lecturers.

The congress will focus on modern treatment of skin diseases including atopic dermatitis, urticaria, psoriasis, rosacea, primary cutaneous lymphomas and vitiligo, to name a few.

A new group of drugs which can be used to treat alopecia areata will also be an important ground-breaking topic discussed at the congress. While significant hair regrowth is only observed in some people after the proposed treatment, it nonetheless marks huge progress, given that until now there has been no drug to treat alopecia areata.

Half of the alopecia areata patients are children for whom the condition is often frustrating and exposes them to bullying at school.

The activities carried out by dermatologists, which previously focused mainly on pharmacotherapy in skin diseases, have recently expanded considerably to include the potential supplementation of treatment with proper skin care and complex dermatosurgical techniques.

The most recent data regarding the causes of chronic skin diseases will be discussed, including the role of bacteria and other microorganisms (microbiome) in the development of these diseases.

Lectures devoted to dermoscopy, trichoscopy and dermatopathology will also be given.

The congress is linked to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of establishing the Polish Dermatological Society. On this occasion, a monograph titled 100 Years of the Polish Dermatological Society (eds. R. Białynicki-Birula and L. Rudnicka) was released, a film displaying 100 years of the Society’s development was made, and a commemorative medal was minted.

The prominent group of attendees at the 100th anniversary celebrations testifies to the significant international standing of Polish dermatology. These include Presidents of the three largest dermatological societies in the world ‒ Prof Lars French (President of the International League of Dermatological Societies), Prof Martin Rocken (President of the European Academy of Dermatology) and Seemal Desai (President of the American Academy of Dermatology) ‒ as well as professors from Harvard University, Yale and many others.

Following the scheduled discussions, the conference attendees will listen to a concert given by Justyna Steczowska.